UBS Group Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $77.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,422 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 139,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

