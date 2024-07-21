Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $390.92. The stock had a trading volume of 897,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,477. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

