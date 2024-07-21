Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Unilever were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.03. 3,057,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,346. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

