Uniswap Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and approximately $113.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00011948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00108647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.99911612 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $144,167,865.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.