United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $9,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.18. 3,073,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,202. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

