Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,128,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,382,000 after acquiring an additional 308,412 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,440,000 after acquiring an additional 712,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,180,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 8,332,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $952,211.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,380.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.