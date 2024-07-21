Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,518,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 8,240,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

