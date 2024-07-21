Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 318,549 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.93% of Block worth $3,088,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 5,161,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,199. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

