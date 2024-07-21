Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 318,549 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.93% of Block worth $3,088,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Block Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 5,161,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055,199. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
