Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 48,632 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.30% of Clorox worth $2,339,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.14. 827,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.95. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

