Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,897,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $5,962,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,651. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.34.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

