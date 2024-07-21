Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.60 Billion Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,847,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Corteva worth $4,604,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,133,000 after purchasing an additional 310,012 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.78. 2,088,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,307. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.