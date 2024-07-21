Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.58 Billion Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $5,579,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.89. 616,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

