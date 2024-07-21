Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 10,681,472 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $2,919,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,120. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

