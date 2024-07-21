Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,250,555 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.77% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $3,188,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,171,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.81. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.87 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

