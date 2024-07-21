Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,667,778 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.84% of T-Mobile US worth $7,351,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. 2,494,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,281. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $185.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.