Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 541,700 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.03% of CoStar Group worth $6,322,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.77.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

