Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.49% of MongoDB worth $2,478,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,815. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

