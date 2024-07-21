Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.11% of Veralto worth $2,431,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup increased their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.46. 1,011,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

