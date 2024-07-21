Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,278,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.27% of Fastenal worth $5,421,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

