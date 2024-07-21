Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 121,631 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.20% of Garmin worth $2,630,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 666,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,679. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $175.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.15.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

