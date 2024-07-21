Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,542 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,087,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $5,785,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.94. 720,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.98. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

