Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 252,364 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,938,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.42% of Centene worth $4,782,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,950. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.