Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 279,148 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,710,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.04% of Entergy worth $2,717,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.48. 1,012,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $104.94. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.