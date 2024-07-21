Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 42,431 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,543,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.57% of Ulta Beauty worth $2,898,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 17,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.1% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,477. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

