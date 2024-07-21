Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,900,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $2,792,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $116.09. 671,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

