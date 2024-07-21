Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,528,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $504.55. 4,039,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,383. The stock has a market cap of $457.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.