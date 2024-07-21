Velas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $661,825.52 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and $661,825.52 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00047223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,788,235 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

