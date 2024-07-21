Verge (XVG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.48 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $77.50 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,035.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00586728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00108413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00240979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00070258 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

