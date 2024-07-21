Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,444 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 763,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,050. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,566 shares of company stock worth $13,949,932 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

