Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) PT Lowered to $17.00

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 356.99% from the company’s current price.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

