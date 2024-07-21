Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Trading Down 1.4 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $302.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.72.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
