Wells Fargo & Company Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $231.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $224.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.95.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.81. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $139.45 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

