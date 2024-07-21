Wells Fargo & Company Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,293 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,308 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,753 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

