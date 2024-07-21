Western Union’s (WU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

WU stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

