Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 184,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.34% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,500,000 after buying an additional 302,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $6,779,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $46.53. 247,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

