Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 127,605 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.45% of WNS worth $59,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $13,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 157,336 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1,545.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,499 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $75.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

