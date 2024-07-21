Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 35,529 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.83% of Fabrinet worth $56,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.23. The stock had a trading volume of 343,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.54 and a 200-day moving average of $210.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

