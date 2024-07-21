Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $43,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 713.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 57,916 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.10. 1,355,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

