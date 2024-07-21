Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,707 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $236,378,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after purchasing an additional 249,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.24. 1,623,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,962. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.16 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.18. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

