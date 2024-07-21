Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 30,229 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,229 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $491.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.97.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

