Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 6,142 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.22% of Enphase Energy worth $36,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.46. 3,238,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $182.26.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

