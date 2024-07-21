Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495,786 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,491,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,818,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.87%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

