Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,976 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,033,482 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.45% of Tapestry worth $49,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,375. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

