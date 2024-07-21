Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,549 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.48% of Camtek worth $17,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 476,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,304. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

