Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $60.04 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

