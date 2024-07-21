Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

