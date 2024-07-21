Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & System1 (NYSE:SST) Financial Survey

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 4.20% -59.67% 4.49% System1 -49.23% -42.08% -12.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and System1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.56 billion 5.98 $33.14 million $1.14 143.25 System1 $365.77 million 0.34 -$227.22 million ($2.27) -0.62

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Wix.com has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wix.com and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 14 0 2.82 System1 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wix.com presently has a consensus price target of $175.59, suggesting a potential upside of 7.52%. System1 has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Wix.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wix.com beats System1 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

