Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,229.36

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,229.36 ($28.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,266 ($29.39). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,256 ($29.26), with a volume of 206,441 shares traded.

WIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.80) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($29.18) to GBX 2,150 ($27.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,229.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.02, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

