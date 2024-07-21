WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of WNS opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.60%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WNS by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,042,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after acquiring an additional 301,022 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in WNS by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 885,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after acquiring an additional 157,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in WNS by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

