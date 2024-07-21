Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

